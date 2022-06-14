Today is the 166th day of 2022 and the 88th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1928, baseball great Ty Cobb stole home plate for his 54th and last time, establishing a major league record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Artists like Bach and Beethoven erected churches and temples on the heights. I only wanted ... to build dwellings for men in which they might feel happy and at home.” -- Edvard Grieg
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 -- U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery (William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy).
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.