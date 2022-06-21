Today is the 173rd day of 2022 and the second day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Billy Wilder (1906-2002), director; Bill Blass (1922-2002), fashion designer; Kris Kristofferson (1936- ), singer/actor; Ed Bradley (1941-2006), journalist; Octavia E. Butler (1947-2006), author; Meryl Streep (1949- ), actress; Bruce Campbell (1958- ), actor; Randy Couture (1963- ), mixed martial artist/actor; Amy Brenneman (1964- ), actress; Dan Brown (1964- ), author; Kurt Warner (1971- ), football player/broadcaster; Carson Daly (1973- ), TV personality; Dustin Johnson (1984- ), golfer.
TODAY’S FACT: The Pledge of Allegiance was first published in the September 1892 issue of The Youth’s Companion magazine, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1937, Joe Louis knocked out Jim Braddock in the eighth round, becoming the first African American heavyweight boxing champion since Jack Johnson in 1915.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Tolerance, like any aspect of peace, is forever a work in progress, never completed, and, if we’re as intelligent as we like to think we are, never abandoned.” -- Octavia E. Butler
TODAY’S NUMBER: 49 -- percentage of U.S. college students who were war veterans in 1947, marking the peak year of the GI Bill education program.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).
