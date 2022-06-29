Today is the 181st day of 2022 and the 10th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1934, the “Night of the Long Knives,” a series of murders ordered by Adolf Hitler to eliminate his political rivals, began in Germany.
In 1936, Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone With the Wind” was published.
In 1966, the National Organization for Women was formed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004), poet/essayist; Lena Horne (1917-2010), singer; Paul Berg (1926- ), biochemist; Robert Ballard (1942- ), oceanographer; David Alan Grier (1956- ), actor; Vincent D’Onofrio (1959- ), actor; Mike Tyson (1966- ), boxer; Monica Potter (1971- ), actress; Matisyahu (1979- ), rapper; Lizzy Caplan (1982- ), actress; Michael Phelps (1985- ), Olympic swimmer.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1953, the first Chevrolet Corvette was produced at the General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1994, Tonya Harding was stripped of the national figure skating championship title and banned for life from the sport for planning an attack that injured rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In a room where people unanimously maintain a conspiracy of silence, one word of truth sounds like a pistol shot.” -- Czeslaw Milosz
TODAY’S NUMBER: 999 -- telephone number of the world’s oldest emergency call service, which was introduced in London on this day in 1937.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (June 28) and first quarter moon (July 6).
