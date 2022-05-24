Today is the 145th day of 2022 and the 67th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I cannot remember the books I’ve read any more than the meals I have eaten; even so, they have made me.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY’S NUMBER: $5 billion -- domestic box office gross (as of mid-May 2022), adjusted for inflation, of the 12 original film releases of the “Star Wars” movie franchise.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).
