Today is the 306th day of 2022 and the 42nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James K. Polk (1795-1849), 11th president; Warren G. Harding (1865-1923), 29th president; Pat Buchanan (1938- ), commentator; David Schwimmer (1966- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Jimmy Carter, elected president on this day in 1976, was the first president from the Deep South since before the Civil War.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, down 49-14 in the third quarter against Weber State Wildcats, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team scored 41 points, winning 55-49 and setting therecord for the biggest comeback in NCAA history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I certainly fall in love with artists. I think that’s probably the aspiration of an artist, to make a listener empathize so deeply that they do fall in love with you.” — k.d. lang
TODAY’S NUMBER: 14 — age at which Archduchess Maria Antonia of Austria married future King Louis XVI and became Marie Antoinette, Dauphine of France.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
