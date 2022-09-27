Today is the 271st day of 2022 and the seventh day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kate Douglas Wiggin (1856-1923), author; Ed Sullivan (1901-1974), TV personality; Max Schmeling (1905-2005), boxer; Al Capp (1909-1979), cartoonist; Marcello Mastroianni (1924-1996), actor; Brigitte Bardot (1934- ), actress; Ben E. King (1938-2015), singer-songwriter; Janeane Garofalo (1964- ), comedian/actress; Mira Sorvino (1967- ), actress; Naomi Watts (1968- ), actress; Fedor Emelianenko (1976- ), mixed martial artist; Hilary Duff (1987- ), singer/actress.
TODAY’S FACT: SpaceX’s Falcon rockets were named after the Millennium Falcon spacecraft from the movie “Star Wars.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1941, Ted Williams hit 6-for-8 in a doubleheader to finish the season with a batting average over .400 (.406), a feat no player since has accomplished.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I still think my whole career was accidental. I didn’t pursue it. I feel like I’m cheating sometimes.” -- Ben E. King
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6.8 -- depth (in miles) below sea level of Challenger Deep, the lowest point on Earth, located at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
