Today is the 111th day of 2023 and the 33rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855), author/poet; John Muir (1838-1914), environmentalist; Anthony Quinn (1915-2001), actor; Elizabeth II (1926-2022), British monarch; Elaine May (1932- ), actress/filmmaker; Charles Grodin (1935-2021), actor; James Dobson (1936- ), evangelist/author; Patti LuPone (1949- ), actress/singer; Andie MacDowell (1958- ), actress; Rob Riggle (1970- ), actor/comedian; James McAvoy (1979- ), actor; Tony Romo (1980- ), football player/sportscaster; Robbie Amell (1988- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: April 21, 753 B.C., is traditionally regarded as the date of the founding of Rome by the mythological twins Romulus and Remus.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1980, Rosie Ruiz won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon with a time of 2:31:56. The title was stripped eight days later, when officials learned that Ruiz had started the race just a mile before the finish line.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.” --—Charlotte Bronte, “Jane Eyre”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 70 — years Queen Elizabeth II ruled Great Britain, making her the longest-reigning monarch in the country’s history.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
