Today is the 97th day of 2023 and the 19th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Wordsworth (1770-1850), poet; Will Keith Kellogg (1860-1951), Kellogg Company founder; Billie Holiday (1915-1959), singer-songwriter; Ravi Shankar (1920-2012), musician; James Garner (1928-2014), actor; Francis Ford Coppola (1939- ), filmmaker; David Frost (1939-2013), journalist/TV personality; Stan Winston (1946-2008), special effects artist; Jackie Chan (1954- ), actor; James “Buster” Douglas (1960- ), boxer; Russell Crowe (1964- ), actor; Tiki and Ronde Barber (1975- ), football players.
TODAY’S FACT: Educator Booker T. Washington was the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp, issued on this day in 1940.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, at age 23, golfer Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six Masters titles.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Nature never did betray / The heart that loved her.” -- William Wordwsworth
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,925 -- performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” during its original Broadway run, which began on this day in 1949.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
