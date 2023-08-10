Today is the 223rd day of 2023 and the 52nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Atchison (1807-1886), legislator; Enid Blyton (1897-1968), children’s author; Alex Haley (1921-1992), historian/author; Arlene Dahl (1925-2021), actress; Steve Wozniak (1950- ), Apple co-founder; Hulk Hogan (1953- ), wrestler/actor; David Brooks (1961- ), journalist; Viola Davis (1965- ), actress; Joe Rogan (1967- ), actor/comedian; Anna Gunn (1968- ), actress; Chris Hemsworth (1983- ), actor; Pablo Sandoval (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Mall of America, which opened in Bloomington, Minnesota, on this day in 1992, cost $650 million to build and generates more than $50 million in taxes for the state each year.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Carl Lewis replicated Jesse Owens’ 1936 performance at the Summer Olympics by winning his fourth and final gold medal, all in the same track events Owens had won nearly 50 years earlier.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Forgiveness is giving up all hope of a different past. They tell you successful therapy is when you have the big discovery that your parents did the best they could with what they were given.” — Viola Davis, “Finding Me”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,545 — federal prisoners interned at Alcatraz during its 29-year use as a prison.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 8) and new moon (Aug. 16).
