Today is the 230th day of 2023 and the 59th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Kaitlin Olson (1975- ), actress; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian; Bart Scott (1980- ), football player/radio personality; Miesha Tate (1986- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY’S FACT: In the 2016 presidential election, 54 percent of women voters voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 41 percent voted for Donald Trump. Female voters made up 53 percent of the electorate.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve always felt that if something is polarizing, that’s usually the stuff I like the most. If something is taking a chance and is willing to be weird, that’s my favorite thing. I know there’s somebody out there who hates it.” — Andy Samberg
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 — player in the history of Major League Baseball to hit a walk-off inside-the-park grand slam. Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates accomplished the feat in a game against the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 1956.
