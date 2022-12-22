Today is the 357th day of 2022 and the third day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph Smith (1805-1844), religious leader; Madam C.J. Walker (1867-1919), entrepreneur; Norman Maclean (1902-1990), author; Akihito (1933- ), former emperor of Japan; Harry Shearer (1943- ), actor/comedian; Wesley Clark (1944- ), Army general; Susan Lucci (1946- ), actress; Bill Kristol (1952- ), political commentator; Jim Harbaugh (1963- ), football player/coach; Eddie Vedder (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Finn Wolfhard (2002- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 2006, an original handwritten copy of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” sold in a private sale for $280,000.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 13-7, with a bizarre last-second touchdown that became known as the “Immaculate Reception.”
TODAY’S QUOTE: “One of life’s quiet excitements is to stand somewhat apart from yourself and watch yourself softly becoming the author of something beautiful, even if it is only a floating ash.” -- Norman Maclean, “A River Runs Through It”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 16 -- survivors of the “Miracle of the Andes” plane crash rescued on this day in 1972, after surviving for more than two months at the crash site in the mountains along the border between Argentina and Chile.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Dec. 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.