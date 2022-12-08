Today is the 343rd day of 2022 and the 79th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kirk Douglas (1916-2020), actor; Redd Foxx (1922-1991), comedian; Dick Van Patten (1928-2015), actor; Judi Dench (1934- ), actress; Deacon Jones (1938-2013), football player; Beau Bridges (1941- ), actor; Dick Butkus (1942- ), football player; John Malkovich (1953- ), actor; Donny Osmond (1957- ), singer; Felicity Huffman (1962- ), actress; Kurt Angle (1968- ), wrestler/actor; Simon Helberg (1980- ), actor; Hikaru Nakamura (1987- ), chess player.
TODAY’S FACT: After Pinkney Benton Stewart Pinchback was appointed acting governor of Louisiana, it would be more than 100 years before the first elected African American governor, Douglas Wilder of Virginia, took office, in 1990.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1934, the New York Giants exchanged their cleats for sneakers during the third quarter, then outmaneuvered the Chicago Bears on a frozen field to turn a 13-3 deficit into a 30-13 victory.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When you do a really good play, the audience and the performers are looking into the same looking glass, the same microscope. And the specimen they are looking at is human life and that’s why I do it, that’s why I like it.” -- John Malkovich
TODAY’S NUMBER: 7 -- number of classic children’s books about Babar the elephant written and illustrated by Jean de Brunhoff. He died of tuberculosis at age 37, and his son Laurent continued the series.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 7) and last quarter moon (Dec. 16).
