Today is the 34th day of 2023 and the 45th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), composer; Horace Greeley (1811-1872), activist/newspaper editor; Gertrude Stein (1874-1946), writer; Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), artist/illustrator; James Michener (1907-1997), author; Fran Tarkenton (1940- ), football player; Blythe Danner (1943- ), actress; Morgan Fairchild (1950- ), actress; Nathan Lane (1956- ), actor; Maura Tierney (1965- ), actress; Warwick Davis (1970- ), actor; Isla Fisher (1976- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Norman Rockwell’s body of work is estimated at more than 4,000 original pieces.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, legendary jockey Bill Shoemaker rode the 40,350th and final race of his career.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you reject the food, ignore the customs, fear the religion, and avoid the people, you might better stay home.” -- James Michener
TODAY’S NUMBER: 17 -- age at which Felix Mendelssohn wrote his overture to Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 28) and full moon (Feb. 5).
