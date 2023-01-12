Today is the 13th day of 2023 and the 24th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Horatio Alger (1832-1899), author; Sophie Tucker (1884-1966), singer; Robert Stack (1919-2003), actor; Gwen Verdon (1925-2000), dancer/actress; Charles Nelson Reilly (1931-2007), actor; Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1961- ), actress; Patrick Dempsey (1966- ), actor; Shonda Rhimes (1970- ), actress/producer; Orlando Bloom (1977- ), actor; Nate Silver (1978- ), statistician; Liam Hemsworth (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Emile Zola is buried in the Pantheon necropolis in Paris, along with Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas, Marie Curie, Louis Braille and other French luminaries.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1999, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time. He would return to the NBA for a third and final stint in 2001.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Yes to everything scary. Yes to everything that takes me out of my comfort zone. Yes to everything that feels like it might be crazy. Yes to everything that feels out of character. Yes to everything that feels goofy. Yes to everything. Everything. Say yes. Yes. Speak. Speak NOW. ‘Yes,’ I say. ‘Yes.’” -- Shonda Rhimes, “Year of Yes”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 — Nazi leaders who were tried at Nuremberg for war crimes following World War II.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 6) and last quarter moon (Jan. 14).
