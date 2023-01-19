Today is the 20th day of 2023 and the 31st day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Burns (1896-1996), actor/comedian; Federico Fellini (1920-1993), director; DeForest Kelley (1920-1999), actor; Slim Whitman (1923-2013), singer-songwriter; Patricia Neal (1926-2010), actress; Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (1930- ), astronaut; David Lynch (1946- ), director; Paul Stanley (1952- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Maher (1956- ), comedian/TV host; R.A. Salvatore (1959- ), author; Ozzie Guillen (1964- ), baseball player/manager; Rainn Wilson (1966- ), actor; Questlove (1971- ), musician.
TODAY’S FACT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time on this day in 1986.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1892, the first official basketball game was played in Springfield, Massachusetts. The two nine-man teams used a soccer ball and peach baskets.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Bravery comes along as a gradual accumulation of discipline.” -- Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin
TODAY’S NUMBER: 444 -- days the hostages were held in the U.S. embassy in Iran.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 14) and new moon (Jan. 21).
