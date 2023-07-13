Today is the 195th day of 2023 and the 24th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918), painter; Woody Guthrie (1912-1967), singer-songwriter/musician; Gerald Ford (1913-2006), 38th U.S. president; Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), screenwriter/director; Harry Dean Stanton (1926-2017), actor; Rosey Grier (1932- ), football player/actor; Jane Lynch (1960- ), actress; Matthew Fox (1966- ), actor; Brian Selznick (1966- ), writer/illustrator; Darrelle Revis (1985- ), football player; Conor McGregor (1988- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY’S FACT: NASA’s New Horizons probe is currently nearly 5 billion miles from Earth, traveling at 32,000 mph through the Kuiper Belt.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1999, the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 79-61 to win the first WNBA All-Star Game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It’s a folk singer’s job to comfort disturbed people and to disturb comfortable people.” -- Woody Guthrie
TODAY’S NUMBER: $192.7 million — total price fetched for four paintings by Gustav Klimt at a Christie’s auction in 2006.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 9) and new moon (July 17).
