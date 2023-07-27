Today is the 209th day of 2023 and the 38th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), children’s author/illustrator; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929-1994), first lady; Bill Bradley (1943- ), basketball player/U.S. senator; Jim Davis (1945- ), cartoonist; Sally Struthers (1947- ), actress; Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), Venezuelan president; Scott Pelley (1957- ), TV journalist; Dana White (1969- ), UFC president; Elizabeth Berkley (1974- ), actress; Manu Ginobili (1977- ), basketball player; Harry Kane (1993- ), soccer player.
TODAY’S FACT: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Vince Coleman’s stolen-base streak ended at 50. The Cardinals outfielder’s record-setting streak included six steals from the 1988 season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Thank God I have the seeing eye, that is to say, as I lie in bed I can walk step by step on the fells and rough land seeing every stone and flower and patch of bog and cotton pass where my old legs will never take me again. “ — Beatrix Potter
TODAY’S NUMBER: 126 — postseason games won together by San Antonio Spurs teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, the most by any trio of players on a single team in NBA history.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 25) and full moon (Aug. 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.