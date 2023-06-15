Today is the 167th day of 2023 and the 89th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Laurie Metcalf (1955- ), actress; Cobi Jones (1970- ), soccer player; Phil Mickelson (1970- ), golfer; Tupac Shakur (1971-1996), rapper; John Cho (1972- ), actor; Abby Elliott (1987- ), actress/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: The Formula Rossa roller coaster at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, overtook the Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, as the fastest coaster in the world in 2010, reaching a maximum speed of 149.1 mph.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1998, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1, winning the Stanley Cup and sweeping the championship series for the second consecutive year.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’ve found it to be true that sometimes a stranger can give you advice that stays with you, utter truths the closest people in your life have trouble saying.” — John Cho
TODAY’S NUMBER: 31 — years of the papacy of Pius IX, the longest-reigning elected pope in the history of the Catholic Church. Pius IX began his reign on this day in 1846.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 10) and new moon (June 17).
