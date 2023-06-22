Today is the 174th day of 2023 and the third day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Host country Greece won 45 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the base runner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth’s replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “No one has a life where everything that happened was good. I think the thing that made life good for me is that I never looked back. I’ve always been positive, no matter what happened.” — Wilma Rudolph
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,400 — length (in feet) of high-wire artist Nik Wallenda’s tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (June 17) and first quarter moon (June 26).
