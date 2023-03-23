Today is the 83rd day of 2023 and the fifth day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew W. Mellon (1855-1937), financier; Harry Houdini (1874-1926), magician; Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle (1887-1933), comedian/director; Thomas Dewey (1902-1971), politician; Joseph Barbera (1911-2006), animator; Steve McQueen (1930-1980), actor; R. Lee Ermey (1944-2018), actor; Tommy Hilfiger (1951- ), fashion designer; Star Jones (1962- ), TV personality; Tig Notaro (1971- ), comedian; Jim Parsons (1973- ), actor; Alyson Hannigan (1974- ), actress; Peyton Manning (1976- ), football player; Jessica Chastain (1977- ), actress; Lake Bell (1979- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Exxon Valdez was repaired and returned to service following its 1989 oil spill. It continued in operation under different names and ownership before being beached for scrap in India in August 2012.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the Detroit Red Wings won the longest game in NHL history, scoring in the sixth overtime period of a playoff game to beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We have grown up watching women be used as props on a man’s journey. It’s not our fault that that’s what we saw as children. But we need to acknowledge that and do better.” -- Jessica Chastain
TODAY’S NUMBER: 19 -- minutes of footage broadcast to normal American televisions on this date in 1965 by the Ranger 9 lunar probe before its intentional impact with the moon’s surface.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (March 21) and first quarter moon (March 28).
