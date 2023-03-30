Today is the 90th day of 2023 and the 12th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rene Descartes (1596-1650), philosopher/mathematician; Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), composer; Mary Abigail Dodge (1833-1896), writer; Jack Johnson (1878-1946), boxer; Cesar Chavez (1927-1993), labor leader; Gordie Howe (1928-2016), hockey player; Liz Claiborne (1929-2007), fashion designer; Herb Alpert (1935- ), musician; Christopher Walken (1943- ), actor; Al Gore (1948- ), former U.S. vice president/senator; Angus Young (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ewan McGregor (1971- ), actor; Jessica Szohr (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Gustave Eiffel designed the interior structure of New York’s Statue of Liberty.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden announced his retirement during the postgame press conference after leading his UCLA Bruins to a 92-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats and earning his NCAA-record 10th national title.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It is only prudent never to place complete confidence in that by which we have even once been deceived.” -- Rene Descartes, “Meditations on First Philosophy”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,212 -- Broadway performances in the 15-year run of “Oklahoma!” The Rodgers and Hammerstein hit debuted on this day in 1943.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
