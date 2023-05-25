Today is the 146th day of 2023 and the 68th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Al Jolson (1886-1950), singer/actor; Dorothea Lange (1895-1965), photographer; John Wayne (1907-1979), actor; Peggy Lee (1920-2002), singer-songwriter/actor; Miles Davis (1926-1991), jazz musician; Stevie Nicks (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Pam Grier (1949- ), actress; Sally Ride (1951-2012), astronaut; Lenny Kravitz (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Helena Bonham Carter (1966- ), actress; Matt Stone (1971- ), screenwriter/TV producer; Lauryn Hill (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Ben Zobrist (1981- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Only two U.S. presidents in history went on to serve in Congress after having held the nation’s highest office: John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1959, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Harvey Haddix pitched what would have been the longest perfect game in history -- 12 innings -- only to lose 1-0 in the 13th.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I made the record that my life had me make. Each one is like a diary.” -- Lenny Kravitz
TODAY’S NUMBER: 28,231 -- parole passes given to Confederate soldiers by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant after their 1865 surrender at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 19) and first quarter moon (May 27).
