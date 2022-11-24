Today is the 329th day of 2022 and the 65th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), financier/philanthropist; Virgil Thomson (1896-1989), composer/music critic; Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), baseball player; Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), Chilean president; Joe Gibbs (1940- ), football coach; Ben Stein (1944- ), TV personality/author; Amy Grant (1960- ), singer; John F. Kennedy Jr. (1960-1999), publisher; Cris Carter (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; Jill Hennessy (1968- ), actress; Christina Applegate (1971- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Augusto Pinochet came to power in 1973 in a CIA-supported coup that deposed Salvador Allende, the first elected socialist president of Chile.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1980, Sugar Ray Leonard regained the WBC welterweight boxing title when his opponent, Roberto Duran, quit in the eighth round.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Perhaps the most tragic thing about mankind is that we are all dreaming about some magical garden over the horizon, instead of enjoying the roses that are right outside today.” — Andrew Carnegie
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 million — migrant encounters reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in fiscal year 2022, a 17.6% increase over the 1.7 million reported in fiscal year 2021.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 23) and first quarter moon (Nov. 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.