Today is the 308th day of 2022 and the 44th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Will Rogers (1879-1935), humorist/writer/actor; Walter Cronkite (1916-2009), journalist; Art Carney (1918-2003), actor; Doris Roberts (1925-2016), actress; C.K. Williams (1936-2015), poet; Laura Bush (1946- ), first lady; Kathy Griffin (1960- ), comedian; Ralph Macchio (1961- ), actor; Jeff Probst (1961- ), TV host; Sean “Diddy” Combs (1969- ), rapper/producer; Matthew McConaughey (1969- ), actor; Vince Wilfork (1981- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The peripheral rooms of King Tutankhamen’s burial chamber had been looted before Howard Carter’s discovery in 1922, while the room in which Tut was actually buried remained completely intact.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7 to win the World Series, making the 4-year-old franchise the fastest expansion team to win the MLB championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My mother’s no dummy. She taught the lesson about sacrificing for your kids, but also that if your kids hit it big, they better make it up to you for those years. She’s gotten her sacrifices back with interest.” — Sean “Diddy” Combs
TODAY’S NUMBER: 444 — days that 52 of the American hostages in Iran were held captive, until Jan. 20, 1981.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
