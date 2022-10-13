Today is the 287th day of 2022 and the 23rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969), U.S. president/general; Lillian Gish (1893-1993), actress; e.e. cummings (1894-1962), poet; C. Everett Koop (1916-2013), U.S. surgeon general; Roger Moore (1927-2017), actor; Ralph Lauren (1939- ), fashion designer; Joe Girardi (1964- ), baseball player/manager; Natalie Maines (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Usher (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Mia Wasikowska (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The bullet from the 1912 assassination attempt on Theodore Roosevelt was deemed too dangerous to remove; it remained lodged in Roosevelt’s chest muscle for the rest of his life.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1908, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-0 to win their second consecutive World Series. They would not win the Series again until 2016.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.” -- Dwight D. Eisenhower
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 -- Major League Baseball teams that have never won a World Series: the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
