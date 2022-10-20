Today is the 294th day of 2022 and the 30th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834), poet/essayist; Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), inventor/arms manufacturer; Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993), jazz musician; Celia Cruz (1925-2003), singer; Whitey Ford (1928-2020), baseball player; Ursula K. Le Guin (1929-2018), author; Judy Sheindlin (1942- ), judge/TV personality; Benjamin Netanyahu (1949- ), Israeli politician; Carrie Fisher (1956-2016), actress/writer; Ken Watanabe (1959- ), actor; Kim Kardashian (1980- ), model/socialite; Zack Greinke (1983- ), baseball player; Kane Brown (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: While there are no posthumous nominations for the Nobel Prizes, they can be awarded posthumously if the winner dies before the Dec. 10 ceremony.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk hit a home run that glanced off the foul pole at Fenway Park in Boston, giving the Red Sox a 12th-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 6 of the World Series.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you look at the person someone chooses to have a relationship with, you’ll see what they think of themselves.” — Carrie Fisher, “The Princess Diarist”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 13.5 — hours Thomas Edison’s first prototype electric incandescent lightbulb lasted before burning out.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 17) and new moon (Oct. 25).
