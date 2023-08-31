Today is the 244th day of 2023 and the 73rd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875-1950), author/journalist; Richard Farnsworth (1920-2000), actor; Rocky Marciano (1923-1969), boxer; Conway Twitty (1933-1993), singer-songwriter; Alan Dershowitz (1938- ), attorney; Lily Tomlin (1939- ), actress/comedian; Barry Gibb (1946- ), singer-songwriter; James Rebhorn (1948-2014), actor; Gloria Estefan (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Padma Lakshmi (1970- ), actress; Zendaya (1996- ), singer/actress.
TODAY’S FACT: “A Trip to the Moon,” widely considered the first science-fiction film, was released in France on this day in 1902.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1964, San Francisco Giants pitcher Masanori Murakami became the first Japanese player to play in the American major leagues, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York City.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Why trip off some random person in Idaho that doesn’t feel my vibe? Like, no thank you. Stay in your life; I’ll stay in mine.” -- Zendaya
TODAY’S NUMBER: 900 — unmarked graves unearthed by workers building the first section of the Boston subway system in the late 19th century.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 30) and last quarter moon (Sept. 6).
