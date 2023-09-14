Today is the 258th day of 2023 and the 87th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851), author/historian; William Howard Taft (1857-1930), 27th U.S. president/chief justice of the United States; Agatha Christie (1890-1976), author; Roy Acuff (1903-1992), musician; Fay Wray (1907-2004), actress; Nipsey Russell (1918-2005), actor/comedian; Merlin Olsen (1940-2010), football player/actor; Tommy Lee Jones (1946- ), actor; Oliver Stone (1946- ), filmmaker; Dan Marino (1961- ), football player; Tom Hardy (1977- ), actor; Prince Harry (1984- ), British royal.
TODAY’S FACT: William Howard Taft was the first sitting U.S. president to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season, in 1910.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the decision to lock out players over contract disputes. The season was eventually canceled.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them.” — Agatha Christie, “Agatha Christie: An Autobiography”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3.7 — top speed (in miles per hour) of the Mark I, the first tank used in battle, deployed for the first time by the British during the Battle of the Somme on this day in 1916.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 14) and first quarter moon (Sept. 22).
