Today is the 193rd day of 2023 and the 22nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), author/philosopher; Richard Simmons (1948- ), fitness trainer; Charlie Murphy (1959-2017), actor/comedian; Julio Cesar Chavez (1962- ), boxer; Brock Lesnar (1977- ), wrestler/mixed martial artist; Topher Grace (1978- ), actor; Michelle Rodriguez (1978- ), actress; LeSean McCoy (1988- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: Mary Edwards Walker, who served as a surgeon for the Union Army during the Civil War, is the only female recipient of the U.S. Army Medal of Honor.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1979, rioting during the Chicago White Sox’s “Disco Demolition Night” promotion, in which an explosive-rigged dumpster filled with disco records was destroyed between games of a planned doubleheader, led to 39 arrests and caused the team to forfeit the second game against the Detroit Tigers.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.” — Henry David Thoreau, “Walden”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3,515 — recipients of the U.S. Medal of Honor to date. About half of those honorees distinguished themselves during the American Civil War.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 9) and new moon (July 17).
