Today is the 200th day of 2023 and the 29th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Colt (1814-1862), inventor; Edgar Degas (1834-1917), painter; Lizzie Borden (1860-1927), alleged murderer; Max Fleischer (1883-1972), animator; George McGovern (1922-2012), U.S. senator/presidential candidate; Ilie Nastase (1946- ), tennis player; Brian May (1947- ), musician; Benedict Cumberbatch (1976- ), actor; Jared Padalecki (1982- ), actor; LaMarcus Aldridge (1985- ), basketball player; Jon Jones (1987- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY’S FACT: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the first person ever named an honorary American citizen.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1903, Italian-born French cyclist Maurice-Francois Garin won the inaugural Tour de France.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You know, sometimes, when they say you’re ahead of your time, it’s just a polite way of saying you have a real bad sense of timing.” -- George McGovern
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 -- state (Massachusetts) from which Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota won electoral votes in the 1972 presidential election, along with Washington, D.C.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (July 17) and first quarter moon (July 25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.