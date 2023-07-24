Today is the 205th day of 2023 and the 34th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Simon Bolivar (1783-1830), South American liberator; Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870), playwright/novelist; Amelia Earhart (1897-1937), aviator; Pat Oliphant (1935- ), cartoonist; Gallagher (1946-2022), comedian; Gus Van Sant (1952- ), filmmaker; Karl Malone (1963- ), basketball player; Barry Bonds (1964- ), baseball player; Jennifer Lopez (1969- ), actress/singer; Patty Jenkins (1971- ), filmmaker; Rose Byrne (1979- ), actress; Elisabeth Moss (1982- ), actress; Anna Paquin (1982- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1911, American historian Hiram Bingham rediscovered the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu, which had been largely forgotten by those outside its immediate area in Peru.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1983, umpires at Yankee Stadium in New York nullified a two-run home run in the ninth inning by George Brett of the Kansas City Royals, due to excessive pine tar on Brett’s bat. The ruling was later overturned, and the Royals won the restarted game 5-4 on Aug. 18.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There are two ways of seeing: with the body and with the soul. The body’s sight can sometimes forget, but the soul remembers forever.” — Alexandre Dumas, “The Count of Monte Cristo”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 24,600 — approximate speed (in mph) of Apollo 11’s Columbia command module when it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on this day in 1969, three days after astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (July 17) and first quarter moon (July 25).
