Today is the 206th day of 2023 and the 35th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Knox (1750-1806), general/first U.S. secretary of war; Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966), painter/illustrator; Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), chemist; Estelle Getty (1923-2008), actress; Walter Payton (1954-1999), football player; Iman (1955- ), model/actress; Thurston Moore (1958- ), musician; Geoffrey Zakarian (1959- ), chef; Matt LeBlanc (1967- ), actor; Lauren Faust (1974- ), animator.
TODAY’S FACT: The Viking Orbiter 1 spacecraft, while searching for potential landing sites for the Viking 2 Lander, snapped the famous “Face on Mars” photo of the planet’s surface on this day in 1976.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1976, American Edwin Moses ran in his first international track and field event at the Montreal Olympics -- the 400-meter hurdles -- and won a gold medal, with a record-setting time of 47.64 seconds.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When you’re good at something, you’ll tell everyone. When you’re great at something, they’ll tell you.” -- Walter Payton
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3.2 million — approximate combined membership of the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union in 2023.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (July 25).
