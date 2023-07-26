Today is the 207th day of 2023 and the 36th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950-2022), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” has the longest title of any film nominated for the Academy Award for best picture.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, Nolan Ryan struck out his 100th batter of the season, setting a major-league record of 23 consecutive seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly -- they’ll go through anything. You read and you’re pierced.” -- Aldous Huxley, “Brave New World”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 10 -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen (out of 20) who have been Army officers. Only two (Peter Pace, 2005-2007, and Joseph Dunford, 2015-2019) have been Marine Corps officers.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 25) and full moon (Aug. 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.