Today is the 184th day of 2023 and the 13th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), songwriter/entertainer; Franz Kafka (1883-1924), author; Dave Barry (1947- ), author/journalist; Montel Williams (1956- ), TV personality; Tom Cruise (1962- ), actor; Thomas Gibson (1962- ), actor; Yeardley Smith (1964- ), actress; Connie Nielsen (1965- ), actress; Brian Cashman (1967- ), baseball executive; Teemu Selanne (1970- ), hockey player; Patrick Wilson (1973- ), actor; Olivia Munn (1980- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The world speed record for a steam locomotive is held by London and North Eastern Railway’s Mallard, which reached 125.88 mph on this day in 1938.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Every revolution evaporates and leaves behind only the slime of a new bureaucracy.” -- Franz Kafka
TODAY’S NUMBER: 27 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2023.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (July 3).
