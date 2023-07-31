Today is the 212th day of 2023 and the 41st day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Friedman (1912-2006), economist; Primo Levi (1919-1987), chemist/author; Geoffrey Lewis (1935-2015), actor; Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1951- ), tennis player; Michael Biehn (1956- ), actor; Mark Cuban (1958- ), Dallas Mavericks owner; Wesley Snipes (1962- ), actor; J.K. Rowling (1965- ), author; Zac Brown (1978- ), musician; B.J. Novak (1979- ), actor; DeMarcus Ware (1982- ), football player; A.J. Green (1988- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The first U.S. patent was issued to inventor Samuel Hopkins on this day in 1790, for a process of making potash, an ingredient used in fertilizer.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2012, American swimmer Michael Phelps broke Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s long-standing career Olympic medal record, winning his 19th medal with a victory in the 4x200 relay.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Perfection belongs to narrated events, not to those we live.” -- Primo Levi, “The Periodic Table”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 11 million -- estimated population of Cuba in 2023.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 25) and full moon (Aug. 1).
