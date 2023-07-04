Today is the 185th day of 2023 and the 14th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Everest (1790-1866), surveyor/geographer; Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864), writer; Stephen Foster (1826-1864), songwriter; Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933), 30th U.S. president; Eva Marie Saint (1924- ), actress; Neil Simon (1927-2018), playwright; George Steinbrenner (1930-2010), New York Yankees owner; Bill Withers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Geraldo Rivera (1943- ), TV personality; Koko (1971-2018), gorilla; Post Malone (1995- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Renowned advice columnists Eppie Lederer and Pauline Phillips, known as Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren (“Dear Abby”) respectively, were twin sisters, born on this day in 1918.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1939, New York Yankees slugger Lou Gehrig, who was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, delivered the famous line, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth” during his speech at the Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day event at Yankee Stadium.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Every individual has a place to fill in the world, and is important, in some respect, whether he chooses to be so or not.” -- Nathaniel Hawthorne
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 -- launch in the 30-year history of NASA’s space shuttle program to take place on Independence Day -- the launch of Discovery in 2006.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (July 3) and last quarter moon (July 9).
