Today is the 186th day of 2023 and the 15th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: P.T. Barnum (1810-1891), circus founder; Jean Cocteau (1889-1963), director/writer; Anna Arnold Hedgeman (1899-1990), civil rights activist; Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (1902-1985), diplomat; Huey Lewis (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Watterson (1958- ), cartoonist; Edie Falco (1963- ), actress; RZA (1969- ), rapper/producer; Megan Rapinoe (1985- ), soccer player; Adam Young aka Owl City (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Shohei Ohtani (1994- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The bikini swimsuit, introduced by French fashion designer Louis Reard on this day in 1946, was named for the Bikini Atoll, where the United States had conducted a newsmaking atomic test earlier in the week.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black male tennis player to win Wimbledon.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I live a very satisfying life. Not because I’ve made a few dollars, but because I have a wife who loves me and children who wait for me to come home. And that is beautiful. I think that’s the American dream: to be at peace at home.” -- RZA
TODAY’S NUMBER: 5 billion -- cans of Spam sold worldwide by the end of the 20th century. The canned meat product from Hormel Foods Corp. was introduced on this day in 1937.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (July 3) and last quarter moon (July 9).
