Today is the 162nd day of 2023 and the 84th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gene Wilder (1933-2016), actor; Joe Montana (1956- ), football player; Hugh Laurie (1959- ), actor; Peter Dinklage (1969- ), actor; Joshua Jackson (1978- ), actor; Diana Taurasi (1982- ), basketball player; Shia LaBeouf (1986- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: On this day in 2002, the House of Representatives passed a resolution stating that Italian American inventor Antonio Meucci, who demonstrated his “telettrofono” device in New York in 1860, should be acknowledged for his work in invention of the telephone.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1919, Sir Barton won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first horse to win horse racing’s Triple Crown.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A great book should leave you with many experiences, and slightly exhausted at the end. You live several lives while reading.” -- William Styron
TODAY’S NUMBER: 133,000 -- square mileage of the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, made up of 2,500 individual reefs and more than 900 islands.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 10) and new moon (June 17).
