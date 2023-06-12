Today is the 163rd day of 2023 and the 85th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Kingsley (1819-1875), priest/historian/author; Uta Hagen (1919-2004), actress; George H.W. Bush (1924-2018), 41st U.S. president; Anne Frank (1929-1945), diarist/Holocaust victim; Jim Nabors (1930-2017), actor; Marv Albert (1941- ), sportscaster; Chick Corea (1941-2021), musician; Hideki Matsui (1974- ), baseball player; Dave Franco (1985- ), actor; Blake Ross (1985- ), software engineer.
TODAY’S FACT: Assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers’ brother, Charles Evers, was the first African American since Reconstruction to be elected a mayor in Mississippi, in 1969.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The most wonderful and the strongest things in the world, you know, are just the things which no one can see.” -- Charles Kingsley
TODAY’S NUMBER: 28 -- years the Berlin Wall stood separating East and West Berlin.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 10) and new moon (June 17).
