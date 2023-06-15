Today is the 166th day of 2023 and the 88th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1928, baseball great Ty Cobb stole home plate for his 54th and last time, establishing a major league record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There’s always one more way to do things and that’s your way, and you have a right to try it at least once.” -- Waylon Jennings
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 -- U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery (William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy).
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 10) and new moon (June 17).
