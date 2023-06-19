Today is the 170th day of 2023 and the 92nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British politician; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980 and became a federal holiday in 2021.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I’m learning the power of going away for the weekend and keeping myself company.” -- Zoe Saldana
TODAY’S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was debated in Congress.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (June 17) and first quarter moon (June 26).
