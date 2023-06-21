Today is the 172nd day of 2023 and the first day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benazir Bhutto (1953-2007), Pakistani politician; Berkeley Breathed (1957- ), cartoonist; Kevin Harlan (1960- ), sportscaster; Juliette Lewis (1973- ), actress; Chris Pratt (1979- ), actor; Prince William (1982- ), prince of Wales.
TODAY’S FACT: James Buchanan was the only president who never married.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, the first Women’s National Basketball Association game kicked off the league’s debut season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “America’s greatest contribution to the world is its concept of democracy, its concept of freedom, freedom of action, freedom of speech and freedom of thought.” -- Benazir Bhutto
TODAY’S NUMBER: 141,885 -- population of New Hampshire in 1790, following ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (June 17) and first quarter moon (June 26).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.