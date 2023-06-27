Today is the 178th day of 2023 and the seventh day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Goldman (1869-1940), activist/author; Helen Keller (1880-1968), activist/author; H. Ross Perot (1930-2019), businessman/politician; Vera Wang (1949- ), fashion designer; J.J. Abrams (1966- ), TV/film producer; Tobey Maguire (1975- ), actor; Ed Westwick (1987- ), actor; H.E.R. (1997- ), singer; Chandler Riggs (1999- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams flew 39 combat missions during the Korean War. Williams sat out nearly five Major League Baseball seasons due to his military service in World War II and Korea.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2001, the Washington Wizards drafted 19-year-old center Kwame Brown, marking the first time a high school student was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Believe, when you are most unhappy, that there is something for you to do in the world. So long as you can sweeten another’s pain, life is not in vain.” -- Helen Keller, “We Bereaved”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $0 — price of admission to all Washington D.C.-area Smithsonian Institution museums.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 26) and full moon (July 3).
