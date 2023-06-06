Today is the 157th day of 2023 and the 79th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947- ), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1954- ), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956- ), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963- ), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967- ), actor; Natalie Morales (1972- ), TV journalist.
TODAY’S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “In books we never find anything but ourselves. Strangely enough, that always gives us great pleasure, and we say the author is a genius. “ — Thomas Mann
TODAY’S NUMBER: 89 — seasons Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pennsylvania, in 1934 (the theater reopened in 2021 after being closed during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, on this day in 1933.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 3) and last quarter moon (June 10).
