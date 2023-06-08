Today is the 159th day of 2023 and the 81st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Schumann (1810-1856), composer; Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), architect; Francis Crick (1916-2004), biophysicist; Barbara Bush (1925-2018), U.S. first lady; Jerry Stiller (1927-2020), comedian/actor; Joan Rivers (1933-2014), comedian/actress; Sara Paretsky (1947- ), author; Tim Berners-Lee (1955- ), World Wide Web inventor; Julianna Margulies (1966- ), actress; Kanye West (1977- ), rapper/producer; Maria Menounos (1978- ), actress/TV personality; Kim Clijsters (1983- ), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: George Orwell died just seven months after “Nineteen Eighty-Four” was published, due to complications from tuberculosis.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1966, the National Football League and the American Football League announced their merger as the NFL, with American and National conferences.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People have less privacy and are crammed together in cities, but in the wide open spaces they secretly keep tabs on each other a lot more.” -- Sara Paretsky
TODAY’S NUMBER: 65 -- seats in the first session of the House of Representatives (1789-1791).
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 3) and last quarter moon (June 10).
