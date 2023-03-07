Today is the 67th day of 2023 and the 78th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1% of the U.S. population) have Russian ancestry.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “What I’ve come to know is that in life, it’s not always the questions we ask, but rather our ability to hear the answers that truly enriches our understanding. Never, never stop learning. “ -- Lester Holt
TODAY’S NUMBER: 49.5 million -- estimated number of American children enrolled in pre-K-12 grade public schools in the 2021-2022 school year.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (March 7) and last quarter moon (March 14).
