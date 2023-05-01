Today is the 121st day of 2023 and the 43rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martha “Calamity Jane” Burke (1852-1903), frontierswoman; Jack Paar (1918-2004), comedian/TV host; Joseph Heller (1923-1999), author/playwright; Scott Carpenter (1925-2013), astronaut; John Woo (1946- ), filmmaker; Tim McGraw (1967- ), singer-songwriter/actor; Wes Anderson (1969- ), filmmaker; James Badge Dale (1978- ), actor; Wes Welker (1981- ), football player; Jamie Dornan (1982- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Despite its innovation, the Penny Black stamp was in use for just over a year.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics stole his 939th base, setting a new major-league record. Later that evening, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan threw his seventh career no-hitter, breaking his own record.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “He was a self-made man who owed his lack of success to nobody.” -- Joseph Heller, “Catch-22”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,250 -- architectural height (in feet) of the Empire State Building in New York City, dedicated on this day in 1931.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
