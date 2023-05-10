Today is the 130th day of 2023 and the 52nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Summerall (1930-2013), football player/broadcaster; Donovan (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Bono (1960- ), singer-songwriter; Linda Evangelista (1965- ), supermodel; Kenan Thompson (1978- ), actor; Odette Annable (1985- ), actress; Salvador Perez (1990- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: When Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s government fell in 1940, King George VI himself summoned Winston Churchill to Buckingham Palace and asked him to form a government.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, Bobby Orr of the Boston Bruins scored the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime to give Boston the Stanley Cup title over the St. Louis Blues.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The higher up you go, the more mistakes you are allowed. Right at the top, if you make enough of them, it’s considered to be your style.” -- Fred Astaire
TODAY’S NUMBER: 140,000 -- miles of freight railroad track currently in operation in the United States.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
