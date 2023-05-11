Today is the 131st day of 2023 and the 53rd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Irving Berlin (1888-1989), composer; Margaret Rutherford (1892-1972), actress; Martha Graham (1894-1991), dancer/choreographer; Salvador Dali (1904-1989), painter; Mike Lupica (1952- ), sportswriter; John Clayton (1954-2022), sportswriter; Natasha Richardson (1963-2009), actress; Tim Blake Nelson (1964- ), actor; Cory Monteith (1982-2013), actor; Cam Newton (1989- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The 2-euro coin is the highest-valued euro coin, and it is the only one with writing on its edge. Each country has its own design for the edge writing on its 2-euro coin.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1996, a blizzard on Mount Everest led to the deaths of eight people during summit attempts. The event was depicted in the 2015 film “Everest.”
TODAY’S QUOTE: “One day it will have to be officially admitted that what we have christened reality is an even greater illusion than the world of dreams.” — Salvador Dali
TODAY’S NUMBER: 150,000 — members of the American Railway Union who became involved in the Pullman Strike of 1894 as it spread across the United States.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
