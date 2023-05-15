Today is the 135th day of 2023 and the 57th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), author; Pierre Curie (1859-1906), physicist; Richard J. Daley (1902-1976), politician; Jasper Johns (1930- ), artist; Madeleine Albright (1937-2022), former secretary of state; Roger Ailes (1940-2017), news executive; Brian Eno (1948- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Chazz Palminteri (1952- ), actor; George Brett (1953- ), baseball player; Dan Patrick (1957- ), sportscaster; Emmitt Smith (1969- ), football player; Ray Lewis (1975- ), football player; Andy Murray (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: Las Vegas was founded on this day in 1905, when the 110 acres that would eventually become downtown were purchased at auction.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes thoroughbred horse race by a record margin of 11 1/2 lengths.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “This is the way to get ideas: never to let adverse circumstances discourage you, but to believe there is a way out of every difficulty, which may be found by earnest thought.” -- L. Frank Baum, “Rinkitink in Oz”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 40,275 -- McDonald’s restaurants worldwide in 2022. The first McDonald’s restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, on this day in 1940.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 12) and new moon (May 19).
